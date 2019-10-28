Adapted from Sebold's best-selling novel and the subsequent film directed by Peter Jackson, The Lovely Bones is a visually stunning, exciting, emotional and uplifting tour de force. Wonderfully creative, this acclaimed adaptation is an unforgettable play about life after loss.

Susie Salmon is just like any other young girl. She wants to be beautiful, adores her charm bracelet and has a crush on a boy. There's one big difference though - Susie is dead. This unique coming of age tale explores the themes of loss, love, grief, unity and mortality through the eyes of a 14-year-old girl, as she watches the impact her brutal death has on those closest to her.

Alice Sebold is an American writer, her debut novel The Lovely Bones spent a year on the New York Times best seller list and was adapted in to the 2010 film of the same name by Peter Jackson.

The cast includes Charlotte Beaumont (Broadchurch) as Susie Salmon, Nicholas Khan (The Kite Runner) as Mr Harvey, Catrin Aaron (Orpheus Descending) as Abigail Salmon, Jack Sandle (Monogamy) as Jack Salmon and Fanta Barrie (The Amber Trap) as Lindsay Salmon.

The play has been adapted for the stage by Bryony Lavery - a British dramatist best known for her 1998 award-winning play Frozen. In addition to her work in theatre Lavery has also written for television and film.

The play runs from November 4-9. Performances are from Monday - Saturday at 7.45pm and And Saturday and Thursday at 2.30pm. Tickets are £20/£30/£35/£40 and available from the box office on: 01223 503333/www.cambridgeartstheatre.com.