But audiences can make up their own minds when Helen George (Trixie in Call the Midwife) takes to the stage at Cambridge Arts Theatre as Rachel. Performances are from January 13-18.

Alluring and unconventional, Countess Rachel Sangaletti arrives home after living in Florence to stay at late husband's estate in Cornwall.

There she is greeted by her husband's younger cousin Philip. He is bewitched by her but suspicious at the same time. He just doesn't know whether to trust her or not. The menacing best-seller (by the author of the similarly haunting Rebecca) has enthralled readers since it was first published in 1951.

The play also stars Simon Shepherd and Jack Holden.

Shows 7.30pm with 2.30pm matinees Thursday and Saturday. Tickets are available on: 01223 503333 or www.artstheatre.com.