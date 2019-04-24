It stars Keith Jack (from the BBC television talet show to find the cast for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat), Mica Paris (Love Me Tender, Chicago) and Jorgie Porter (Hollyoaks and Dancing on Ice).

Based on the 1980 film, Fame the Musical is reputed as the most difficult dance show for dancers to audition for. The title song won an Oscar.

The story follows the lives of students at New York's High School for the Performing Arts as they navigate their way through the highs and lows, the romances and heartbreaks and the ultimate elation of life.

It explores the issues that confront many young people today, prejudice, pride, literacy, sexuality, substance abuse and perseverance.

Shows 7.45pm with Thursday and Saturday matinees 2.30pm. Tickets, 01223 503333 or cambridgeartstheatre.com.