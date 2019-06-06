The pair are at Cambridge Arts Theatre for just two performances on June 27 and 28.

The show is an homage to Morecambe and Wise's best-loved routines, songs and sketches.

The partnership, which began when they were boys, between John Eric Bartholomew and Ernie Wiseman lasted from 1941 until Morecambe's death in 1984. Ernie died in 1999.

They were the most-watched and best-loved television double act that Britain has ever produced. Celebrities felt honoured to appear with them, their song, Bring Me Sunshine, is played at weddings. 7.45pm. Tickets, £20, £25 and £30 01223 503333 or cambridgeartstheatre.com.