Sherri (Kingston) is head of admissions at a private school in America, a liberal who is fighting to diversify the student intake and a mother who wants the best for her son. When her son is deferred from his university of choice, and his best friend - who 'ticks more boxes' - is accepted, her personal ambition collides with her progressive values and she is forced to make a choice between her beliefs and what is right for her son.

Admissions is playing at London's Trafalgar Studios before embarking on a national tour, which begins at the Arts Theatre on June 3 and finishes on June 8.

Sarah Hadland plays Ginnie, a friend of Sherri and wife of Sherri's colleague at the private school.

Sarah Hadland's most notable role is in the BBC Bafta-nominated comedy Miranda, where she played Stevie Sutton.

Performances are at 7.45pm each night with matinee shows on Thursday and Saturday at 2.30pm.

Tickets from the box office on: 01223 503333/www.cambridgeartstheatre.com.