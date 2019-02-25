The play is one of a trio of plays collectively, Suite in Three Keys, set in the same suite in a luxury hotel in Switzerland.

An elderly writer is confronted by his former mistress with facts about his past life he prefers to forget.

First produced in 1966, the play is one of Coward’s last works for the stage.

The original idea was inspired by a biography of Max Beerbohm.

Coward said: “I thought how funny this was. There was Max’s old flame coming to visit him, but so much more vital still than him that she totally exhausted him in seconds.”

Bravely, before the law changed, Coward made his hero gay, whose relationships with women were a disguise.