This was the king who murdered his brother’s children in order to get to the throne in 1483. The little boys, taken to the Tower of London and never seen again, were known ever after as The Princes in the Tower.

Or if he didn’t kill them, he didn’t stop anyone else doing it.

His characterisation - the hunched back, shrunken arm and evil disposition - comes from this play written in the reign of Elizabeth I, the granddaughter of Henry VII whose troops killed Richard at the Battle of Bosworth in 1485.

Never mind the politics, it’s a great play, this production is from the Headlong Theatre Company, directed by John Haidar and starring Tom Mothersdale.

Age guideance, 12+. Shows 7.45pm with 2.30pm matinees Thursday and Saturday. Tickets, £20-£35. students £18, 01223 503333 or cambridgeartstheatre.com.