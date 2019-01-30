The Worst Witch is an action-packed and full of songs, music and magic for children aged seven,plus.

Mildred Hubble, the good-hearted, but accident-prone ordinary girl, begins her first year at Miss Cackles

Academy for Witches. As she struggles to fit in, Mildred’s inevitable mayhem upsets her nemesis, fellow

student Ethel Hallow and deputy headmistress Miss Hardbroom, just as an old enemy returns with a

plan for revenge that threatens the academy and the world.

The Worst Witch is adapted for the stage by Emma Reeves (Royal Television Society Award for Best

Children’s TV Programme and 2017 British Screenwriters Award for Best Children’s Programme), who

adapted the books for the CBBC series and directed by Theresa Heskin (2017 UK Theatre Award for Best

Show for Children and Young People).

The Worst Witch series contains eight books in total, published from 1974 to 2018. The books have

become some of the most successful titles on the Young Puffin paperback list having sold more than five

million copies.

In 1986 a TV film of the same title was produced starring Tim Curry and Dame Diana Rigg.

Between 1998 and 2001 the books were adapted for CITV running for three series spawning two spin

off’s Weirdsister College (2001) and The New Worst Witch (2004 – 2007). In July 2017 a new series was

released internationally on Netflix as a Netflix Original.

Tickets for the show are priced at £21 for adults and £17 for children and are available from the box office on: 01223 503333/ www.cambridgeartstheatre.com.