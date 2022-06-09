Judge Jules has been added to the line-up of Café Mambo Ibiza's ‘Classics On The Embankment’ in Peterborough. - Credit: Ryan Dinham

Legendary DJ Judge Jules has been added to the Café Mambo Ibiza line-up set for The Embankment in Peterborough.

Over 17 hours of live music awaits at The Embankment this weekend, kicking off on Friday night with Café Mambo Ibiza's dance music extravaganza.

The three-day mega weekend of live music continues on Saturday, June 11 with chart-topping soul and pop from Simply Red, and alternative indie rock with Manic Street Preachers on Sunday, June 12.

Iconic dance music brand Café Mambo Ibiza will open the weekend's festivities with an unmissable outdoor dance music event on Friday, June 10.

Café Mambo Ibiza's Classics On The Embankment will bring thousands of dance music fans together for an unforgettable experience under the stars.

Judge Jules will now join the line-up alongside Paul Oakenfold, Roger Sanchez, Todd Terry, Julie McKnight (Live PA), and Sonique (Live PA), with set times now announced.

The Café Mambo Ibiza event in Peterborough runs from 5pm to 10.45pm.

Here are the Café Mambo Ibiza set times for ‘Classics On The Embankment’ at Peterborough Embankment on Friday, June 10.

17:00 - Mixology

19:00 - Judge Jules

19:55 - Sonique (Live)

20:00 - Todd Terry

20:55 - Julie McKnight (Live)

21:00 - Paul Oakenfold

22:00 - Roger Sanchez

Paul Oakenfold is set for Café Mambo Ibiza in Peterborough. - Credit: Pawel Wieloch

The weekend is set to be a huge celebration for Peterborough as the city welcomes back a much-needed run of summertime outdoor concerts.

Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald, leader of Peterborough City Council, said: “We've just witnessed our communities coming together to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and it will be fantastic to see the Embankment packed for these events – something we haven't seen since before COVID.

“It's great to see big names coming to Peterborough and the Embankment makes a perfect venue for dancing the night away. I'd urge anyone who is interested in coming to any of the events to buy tickets while they still remain on sale.”

Tickets can be purchased at www.lph.live and buying in advance is advised for the best value tickets. Advance tickets (inclusive of booking fee) for Café Mambo are £36.85.

Café Mambo Ibiza takes place in Peterborough on Friday, June 10, followed by Simply Red on Saturday and then Manic Street Preachers on Sunday, June 12. - Credit: LPH Concerts & Events



