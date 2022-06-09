Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > Things to do

DJ Judge Jules added to Café Mambo Ibiza line-up as set times announced for The Embankment in Peterborough

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 7:32 PM June 9, 2022
Updated: 7:35 PM June 9, 2022
Judge Jules has been added to the line-up of Café Mambo Ibiza's ‘Classics On The Embankment’ in Peterborough.

Judge Jules has been added to the line-up of Café Mambo Ibiza's ‘Classics On The Embankment’ in Peterborough. - Credit: Ryan Dinham

Legendary DJ Judge Jules has been added to the Café Mambo Ibiza line-up set for The Embankment in Peterborough.

Over 17 hours of live music awaits at The Embankment this weekend, kicking off on Friday night with Café Mambo Ibiza's dance music extravaganza.

The three-day mega weekend of live music continues on Saturday, June 11 with chart-topping soul and pop from Simply Red, and alternative indie rock with Manic Street Preachers on Sunday, June 12.

Iconic dance music brand Café Mambo Ibiza will open the weekend's festivities with an unmissable outdoor dance music event on Friday, June 10. 

Café Mambo Ibiza's Classics On The Embankment will bring thousands of dance music fans together for an unforgettable experience under the stars.

Judge Jules will now join the line-up alongside Paul Oakenfold, Roger Sanchez, Todd Terry, Julie McKnight (Live PA), and Sonique (Live PA), with set times now announced.

The Café Mambo Ibiza event in Peterborough runs from 5pm to 10.45pm. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Man in his 20s taken to hospital after stabbing near Cambridge ring road
  2. 2 Hamerton Zoo Park invites visitors aboard its new roar-some Jurassic adventure
  3. 3 Dealer attempted to sell drugs to police officer hours after release
  1. 4 Study reveals safest Cambs areas in a zombie apocalypse
  2. 5 Auditors warn of crisis at Combined Authority
  3. 6 Picture gallery of the Jubilee events across Huntingdonshire
  4. 7 9 questions answered about G's Open Farm Sunday
  5. 8 Meet the crafters group who brightened up St Ives with some Jubilee knitting
  6. 9 See what the new Huntingdon Transport Hub looks like from the air
  7. 10 How can I reduce my fuel costs? Money saving tips as petrol prices soar

Here are the Café Mambo Ibiza set times for ‘Classics On The Embankment’ at Peterborough Embankment on Friday, June 10.
17:00 - Mixology
19:00 - Judge Jules
19:55 - Sonique (Live)
20:00 - Todd Terry
20:55 - Julie McKnight (Live)
21:00 - Paul Oakenfold
22:00 - Roger Sanchez

Paul Oakenfold is set for Café Mambo Ibiza in Peterborough.

Paul Oakenfold is set for Café Mambo Ibiza in Peterborough. - Credit: Pawel Wieloch

The weekend is set to be a huge celebration for Peterborough as the city welcomes back a much-needed run of summertime outdoor concerts.

Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald, leader of Peterborough City Council, said: “We've just witnessed our communities coming together to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and it will be fantastic to see the Embankment packed for these events – something we haven't seen since before COVID.

“It's great to see big names coming to Peterborough and the Embankment makes a perfect venue for dancing the night away. I'd urge anyone who is interested in coming to any of the events to buy tickets while they still remain on sale.”

Tickets can be purchased at www.lph.live and buying in advance is advised for the best value tickets. Advance tickets (inclusive of booking fee) for Café Mambo are £36.85.

Café Mambo Ibiza takes place in Peterborough on June 10, followed by Simply Red and Manic Street Preachers the foll

Café Mambo Ibiza takes place in Peterborough on Friday, June 10, followed by Simply Red on Saturday and then Manic Street Preachers on Sunday, June 12. - Credit: LPH Concerts & Events


Music
Peterborough News

Don't Miss

A crash involving a lorry and a car has partially blocked the A141/A1307 roundabout in Huntingdon

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Updated

Recap: Lorry and car crash at A141-A1307 junction in Huntingdon

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
The A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon road project is now complete.

A14

Mill Common in Huntingdon opens as A14 project is completed

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
A street party took place in Great Whyte in Ramsey on Friday.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee | Gallery

Street parties across the Huntingdonshire district

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Moria Clelland sent us this photo of the 'Queen' and one of her corgis in Hemingford.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee | Gallery

Today's picture gallery of Jubilee events across Huntingdonshire

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon