News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > Things to do

Burgess Hall welcomes the Best in Comedy

person

Tom Henman

Published: 9:55 AM August 24, 2021   
Four comedians

Andrew Maxwell (top-left) headlines Best in Comedy - Credit: Anglia Comedy

Comedy is returning to the Burgess Hall in St Ives with a talented mix of stars appearing on September 17th.

The Best in Comedy gig is headlined by I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! QI and Live at the Apollo star, Andrew Maxwell, who will be performing alongside Adam Hess, Phil Ellis and Kai Samra.

Adam is an Edinburgh Comedy Award-nominee and star of Tonight at the London Palladium, while Phil, the compere for the evening, has made several TV appearances during his career and won the Fosters Edinburgh Comedy Award’s panel prize in 2014.

Kai has been dubbed ‘one of the most exciting acts on the circuit today’, performing on BBC Asian Network and featuring on BBC3, ITV 2’s Stand Up Sketch Show and his own BBC Radio 4 special of his debut stand-up show Underclass.

Tickets are on sale and can be purchased for £15, plus booking fee, from the Ticket Source website.

You may also want to watch:

St Ives News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sacked special Ryan Berridge

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Special sacked for 94mph drive, use of term 'pikey rodders' and...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
The death of a five-week-old baby Reuben McNulty who was attacked by a family dog has been described as a "tragic accident". 

Death of baby attacked by Staffordshire Bull Terrier was 'tragic accident'

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Former Carphone Warehouse in Huntingdon set to be 24-hour gaming centre

24-hour adult gaming centre recommended for approval

Julian Makey

Logo Icon
The Chequers pub in St Neots could become a family home.

Plans for local pub to become family home

Julian Makey

Logo Icon