Published: 9:55 AM August 24, 2021

Comedy is returning to the Burgess Hall in St Ives with a talented mix of stars appearing on September 17th.

The Best in Comedy gig is headlined by I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! QI and Live at the Apollo star, Andrew Maxwell, who will be performing alongside Adam Hess, Phil Ellis and Kai Samra.

Adam is an Edinburgh Comedy Award-nominee and star of Tonight at the London Palladium, while Phil, the compere for the evening, has made several TV appearances during his career and won the Fosters Edinburgh Comedy Award’s panel prize in 2014.

Kai has been dubbed ‘one of the most exciting acts on the circuit today’, performing on BBC Asian Network and featuring on BBC3, ITV 2’s Stand Up Sketch Show and his own BBC Radio 4 special of his debut stand-up show Underclass.

Tickets are on sale and can be purchased for £15, plus booking fee, from the Ticket Source website.