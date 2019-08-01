Following on from the hugely successful first year of touring, the incredible new live music experience will bring the perfect combination of family favourite rock and pop artists from across a wide range of musical eras.

Organisers will be collecting for the charity after the show and the long-term aim is to raise 2.5 million.

The show will feature a full live rock band and singers, complete with personalities and comedy value that will all make it an entertaining night out for people of all tastes in music.

The performers will play music from artists such as Queen, Dire Straits, David Bowie, Status Quo, Bryan Adams, Elton John, AC/DC and Whitesnake.

Producer, Philip Hawkins, who also stars in the show. said: "Help for Heroes is a charity very close to my heart, the whole cast have members of their family and friends who have served and who are currently serving for our country.

Myself it was my grandad, Second World War and my father, The Falklands. Imagine my dad's surprise when I declared I wanted to be a singer. These men and women lay their lives on the line each and every day so we can perform, go on holiday and enjoy entertainment such as Rock for Heroes. That is why I will do everything I can to raise as much money and awareness for this incredible charity that helps the men and women when they need it. Our plan is to raise 2.5 million for Help for Heroes. It's a long-term plan but it is achievable."

Tickets for the show, which starts at 7.30pm, are priced at £20 and available from: www.ticketsource.co.uk.