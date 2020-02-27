Phats & Small are the multi platinum, Brit Nominated, multiple award winning dance act best known for their Feel Good House sound and their multi million selling international hit records Turn Around, Feel Good, Tonite, This Time Around & September 99. Steered by their co-founder and driving force, Jason Phats, their career in music spans more than two decades, notching up sales of over eight million, playing many of the worlds greatest clubs from Cocoon, Ministry of Sound, Fabric, Space, Amnesia and Pacha, collaborating with many of the worlds greatest such as Fatboy Slim, Carl Cox,

Todd Terry, Arthur Baker, Jean Michel Jarre and Simply Red.

Their recent releases on Armada Music & Spinnin Records topped the download charts and since their return they have amassed over 45 million streams & 30 million YouTube views, with a monthly Spotify fanbase of 500,000.

On the road and in the studio the boys have more new music coming soon. Their Live performance/DJ sets have taken Ibiza & the festival circuit by storm including the support with Will Smith & DJ Jazzy Jeff to a 30,000 strong crowd to the debut at the worlds largest festival Parookaville to more than 100,000.

CAPPELLA are renowned as one of the biggest dance acts in Europe they had nine Top Tens and three No 1 hits with: 'U GOT 2 LET THE MUSIC' 'MOVE ON BABY' and 'U & ME. Cappella ended in 1999 but the music still lived on with DJ's and Producers from all over the world, sampling and mixing their songs.

Original producer and creator of Cappella Gianfranco Bortolotti (Media Records) have teamed up with Marcus & Lis, UK Award Winning UK Performers, who had success with their Debut Single in 2009, hitting the official UK Top 20 midweek's, and hit No1 on Spotify for most plays in 24 hours.

Marcus & Lis have been one of the busiest live acts in the UK over the last few years performing more than 100 live shows per year on Events and Festivals to thousands of people. 2019 was a big year for

Cappella and 2020 is shaping up to be even bigger.

Dario G More than 2 decades since the release of Dario G's huge football anthem Carnaval de Paris, Dario G will be performing his powerful and energetic solo DJ set at Burgess Hall, St Ives. From the Dario G summer classic "Sunchyme", soccer anthems "Carnaval de Paris" and "Ring Of Fire", The Beach soundtrack "Voices", to his very latest collaboration "We Got Music" with Dame Shirley Bassey, as well as writing and producing the Official 2010 FIFA World Cup Mascot Song with Pitbull. So get on board and join the Carnaval.

Urban Cookie Collective (UCC) have sold over 5 million records worldwide. They are best known for their worldwide hits: THE KEY, THE SECRET, FEELS LIKE HEAVEN, SAIL AWAY and HIGH ON A HAPPY VIBE. All these songs charted (in many cases at number 1) worldwide, including in the UK (number2), Germany (number 5), Holland (number 1), Canada, Belgium, Scandinavia, Spain, Japan, Australia (no 1) etc, where their hits went gold and platinum. Their songs are still constantly used in films and adverts all over the world and are still heard worldwide on radio on a daily basis.

The group have brought the house down all over the world including UK, France, Spain, Germany, Italy, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Russia, India, Canada, Holland, Belgium, Australia, The Lebanon,

Israel, USA, Japan, Portugal, Singapore, South Korea, Slovenia, Hungary, Turkey, Switzerland, Dubai, Estonia, Lithuania etc with their PA's and shows, from Olympic stadiums to arenas and TV shows,

supporting everyone from Take That to Bjork to Slash! They have won several awards for their live performances. Their singer is well known for whipping the audience into a fervour at their shows,

and is more often than not invited back to play the venues again.

Rachel McFarlane began her career in 1992, as a featured member of the dancehall/rave act The Family Foundation, which recorded the single "Express Yourself". After the act disbanded, Rachel joined the house music group Loveland (with Mark Hadfield, Paul Taylor and Paul Waterman) in

1994. She was featured on their track "Let the Music Lift You Up" which reached number 16 on the UK Singles Chart. The same year, she recorded "Turn Up the Power" with N-Trance.

In 1998, she released her debut single "Lover" which made the UK Top 40. "Lover" was also released in 2005 through the All Around the World label, once again making it to the Top 40.

In 2004, she joined LMC to record the vocals for their track "Take Me to the Clouds Above" which peaked at number one in the UK chart. Two years later, she also recorded "You Get What You Give" with the group.

Plus everyone's favourite resident DJs Starlite Roadshow will be playing 90s classics throughout the

night.

The event is on February 29. Doors open at 8pm. Tickets are £25.

To book tickets: www.ticketsource.co.uk/burgesshall.

Call: 01480 388111 or visit: the box office at One Leisure St Ives.