There's another fantastic line-up, headlined by multi award-winning stand-up comedian Matt Richardson, former host of Virgin Radio's drive time show and star of the Xtra Factor.

Also on the bill is a previous winner of the BBC New Comedy Award and about to embark on his fifth solo Edinburgh fringe show Single Mum Steve Bugeja. Annie McGrath, star of Channel 4's Girls Go Trolling and ITV2's @elevenish joins him. One of Australia's rising comedians and star of Comedy Central's No Experience Necessary, Ray Badran will be MC.

Tickets for the show available at: Tickets are £15 and are on sale at www.ticketsource.co.uk/burgesshall by calling 01480 388111 or by visiting the box office at One Leisure St Ives.