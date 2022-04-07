Rock the 90s will play this year's Buckfest Music Festival - Credit: Supplied by Buckfest Music Festival

Tickets for the award-winning Buckfest Music Festival go on sale this week with organisers warning people to only buy them from official outlets.

The popular one day festival held in the village of Buckden will be back on Saturday, July 16.

The festival, now in its 12th year, will have increased capacity this summer – catering for 2,400 people – with a fantastic line-up of 20 bands across three stages.

This year's event will be headlined by Rock the 90s, a UK four-piece band who have shared the bill with 90s legends Judge Jules, Artful Dodger, Danny Rampling, Five, Liberty X, S Club 7, K Klass, Ultrabeat and N-Trance.

They have performed live at a host of top festivals including Victorious, Glastonbury, Secret Garden Party and The Big Chill.

Ticket prices have been held at the same prices as 2021. They cost £13, or £2 for those aged 12 years and under, and will be limited to six tickets per transaction.

Buckfest Music Festival will take place on July 16 with tickets on sale April 9.

Buckfest promoters have advised festival-goers to only purchase from the outlets mentioned below, as scammers have been advertising tickets for sale online.

Organiser Rick Holden said: "Buckfest tickets are only sold from our official ticket outlets.

"We have discovered fraudsters offering tickets for sale online – please don't fall for it. We have never sold tickets online and never will, this is to ensure that the festival remains accessible to local people."

A pre-sale event will be held at Buckden Village Club on Friday, April 8 from 7pm, for club members.

Tickets will go on general sale on Saturday, April 9 at the following outlets, at 9am unless otherwise stated:

Buckden Village Club

Days of Buckden

Vinyl Revival, Buckden

Crafty Monkey, St Neots (CASH ONLY)

Music Street, Huntingdon (CASH ONLY) from 10am.

Buckfest was voted East Anglian Festival Network's East Anglian Festival of the Year in 2021, and has also been voted Cambridgeshire festival for five years running.

Buckfest Music Festival was named East Anglian Festival Network's East Anglian Festival of the Year 2021. - Credit: Supplied by Buckfest Music Festival

The Cambridgeshire festival, which has raised over £75,000 for local charities and good causes over the years, will take place on Saturday, July 16 at Buckden Village Club, between Huntingdon and St Neots.

For more information, join the festival's Facebook group (Buckfest Music Festival) or visit buckfest.org.