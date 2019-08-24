In his Bradley Wiggins: An Evening With show, which comes to Cambridge in September, the five-time Olympic gold medallist and Tour to France winner provides a rare opportunity for fans to hear exclusive tales in a unique and intimate live setting. A British household name and undeniable national treasure, Wiggins holds the iconic track hour record and is the only cyclist who has won World and Olympic championships on both the track and the road along with winning the Tour De France.

He said: "I am really excited to get back on the road again with Icons. Cycling has always been my passion so to share my experiences, my journey and my own collection of memorabilia is fantastic."

The Summer of 2016 saw Wiggins win his 5th gold medal at the Rio Olympics in the team pursuit and his eighth Olympic medal overall, making him Britain's most decorated Olympian ever and rounding off one of the most impressive sporting careers the nation has ever witnessed.

Announcing his retirement from professional cycling at the end of 2016, Wiggins said, "2016 is the end of the road for this chapter, onwards and upwards, 'feet on the ground, head in the clouds' kids from Kilburn don't win Olympic golds and the Tour de France. They do now."

Bradley Wiggins will appear at the Cambridge Corn exchange on September 24 and tickets are £35.50 and available from the box office on: 01223 357851 or: www.cambridgelive.org.uk.