Review

Award-winner actor Stanley Tucci has been cast as many characters, but in this heart-warming memoir we find ourselves meeting the real Stanley, and find out about his love of food, particularly Italian food.

Born into an Italian American family, Stanley takes a wander down memory lane with stories of his youth, interspersed with the love of food instilled into him by his family.

Further, we explore events as he grows up and becomes an actor, a different scene but at the core of his life remains good food and the bond it creates with those around him including with his own children.

Throughout this warm and humorous book are the recipes that have stayed with him over the years, and it is a real treat to read his descriptions and then have the chance to make them yourself.

A great accompaniment to the recent television series that he did. If this book doesn’t make your mouth water not sure anything will!