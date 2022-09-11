Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > Things to do

Review

Adult Book Review: Taste by Stanley Tucci

Logo Icon

Teresa Knight

Published: 10:00 AM September 11, 2022
Taste by Stanley Tucci.

Taste by Stanley Tucci. - Credit: WATERSTONES ST NEOTS

Award-winner actor Stanley Tucci has been cast as many characters, but in this heart-warming memoir we find ourselves meeting the real Stanley, and find out about his love of food, particularly Italian food.

Born into an Italian American family, Stanley takes a wander down memory lane with stories of his youth, interspersed with the love of food instilled into him by his family.

Further, we explore events as he grows up and becomes an actor, a different scene but at the core of his life remains good food and the bond it creates with those around him including with his own children.

Throughout this warm and humorous book are the recipes that have stayed with him over the years, and it is a real treat to read his descriptions and then have the chance to make them yourself.

A great accompaniment to the recent television series that he did. If this book doesn’t make your mouth water not sure anything will!

Books
St Neots News
St Ives News

Don't Miss

The Dragoon Inn at Brampton, Cambridgeshire

Huntingdonshire District Council

Village to lose former pub as business is no longer 'viable'

Hannah Brown, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Queen Elizabeth II at Paddington station in London, to mark the completion of London's Crossrail pro

The Queen

What happens now? Operation 'London Bridge and 'Unicorn' explained

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Deputy Chief Constable Trevor Rodenhurst apologised to the elderly man for what happened and the injuries he suffered

Bedfordshire Police

Man, 81, injured by police in arrest after they arrived at wrong address

Alexander Gilham

person
The boy, who was just four months old, was admitted to hospital with a fractured left femur

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Father assaulted baby son while mother failed to keep him safe

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon