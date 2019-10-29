This concert will be conducted by Santtu-Matias Rouvali with Nikolai Lugansky on the piano.

On Saturday, November 30, Vladimir Ashkenazy will conduct the Philharmonia with Sayaka Shoji on the violin, playing Grieg's Holberg Suite, Brahms' Violin Concerto and Dvorak's Symphony No 9 From the New World.

This is the 30th anniversary of the orchestral concerts at the venue, which are now sponsored by Boldfield Computing.

Concerts are at 7.30pm and there are discount packages for people booking seven, eight or nine concerts.

Standard tickets, for people over 26, are £28, £34 and £44 - or £17 with no view. Under 26 or students, £5 from 01223 357851 or cornex.co.uk/orchestral.