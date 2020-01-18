Her drinking doesn't affect her career, which is rising fast. All the other members of her chambers are hard-drinkers and we first meet Alison in a pub after work where she and her colleagues are drinking heavily.

Alison is married with a small daughter, but that doesn't stop her sordid dalliance with Patrick, a deeply-unpleasant legal colleague with whom she has a relationship.

Alison can be vulnerable and she's lost in a masculine world of grey morality.

She knows she is behaving badly, but she seems to be unable to stop herself.