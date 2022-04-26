Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > Things to do

Jubilee festival at pub will raise money for local charities

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 9:43 AM April 26, 2022
The King of The Belgians pub is hosting a festival to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. 

The King of The Belgians pub is hosting a festival to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. - Credit: CAMRA

A beer festival is set to take place in Hartford to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee over the weekend of June 2-5.

The event, at the King of the Belgians pub, has been organised to mark the Jubilee and to raise money for local charities and good causes.

King of the Beer Fests will run from midday to 11pm on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday and there will be live music from Thurs-Sat at 8pm.

Visitors can expect to enjoy more than 45 real ales, craft beers and ciders.

If you are interested in sponsoring a barrel of beer and want more information, go to the website at: www.kingofthebelgians.com.

Are you organising an event for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee? We are producing a special souvenir supplement to mark this momentous and historic occasion and we want as many readers as possible to be involved.

We are looking to take photos of clubs, schools, fund-raising groups and anyone who has organised an event or is having a street party. Contact Editor Debbie Davies via email at: debbie.davies@archant.co.uk.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Huntingdon News

Don't Miss

Traffic is very heavy between A141 Spittals Way: between Ermine Street and St Peter's Road.

A141: Huntingdon 'gridlocked' with mile long queues

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
A group of people surround the victim (on the floor), who later suffered two bleeds on the brain at Bedford Hospital

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Video

St Neots assault left 27-year-old man with two bleeds on his brain

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 30/09/21 of a Tesco sign. Tesco has announced changes to overnight roles at a numbe

Tesco and Sainsbury's recall food items due to urgent safety concerns

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Alexander Smith-Sturgess has been found dead in St Neots.

Missing St Neots 27-year-old man found dead

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon