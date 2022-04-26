The King of The Belgians pub is hosting a festival to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. - Credit: CAMRA

A beer festival is set to take place in Hartford to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee over the weekend of June 2-5.

The event, at the King of the Belgians pub, has been organised to mark the Jubilee and to raise money for local charities and good causes.

King of the Beer Fests will run from midday to 11pm on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday and there will be live music from Thurs-Sat at 8pm.

Visitors can expect to enjoy more than 45 real ales, craft beers and ciders.

If you are interested in sponsoring a barrel of beer and want more information, go to the website at: www.kingofthebelgians.com.

Are you organising an event for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee? We are producing a special souvenir supplement to mark this momentous and historic occasion and we want as many readers as possible to be involved.

We are looking to take photos of clubs, schools, fund-raising groups and anyone who has organised an event or is having a street party. Contact Editor Debbie Davies via email at: debbie.davies@archant.co.uk.