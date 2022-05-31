For the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, more than 1,500 beacons will be lit across the nation, including Huntingdonshire, in recognition of The Queen’s long and selfless service.

All of the Beacon Lighting Ceremonies will take place on June 2, and below are some of the ceremonies being held in the area.

St Neots

From 9:30pm, the public is invited to join the Town Council at Regatta Meadow for the lighting ceremony.

There will be a welcome from the mayor, followed by the lighting at 9:45pm and a four-minute firework display.

St Ives

St Ives Town Council invites residents to join them at All Saints Parish Church from 7:30 to socialise with the community.

The ceremony will then begin at approximately 9:00pm.

Huntingdon

Huntingdon Town Council is hosting its ceremony at Castle Hills with a welcoming from the Mayor at 9:30, followed by a performance from Wyton & Brampton Military Wives Choir.

The Beacon will then be lit at 9:45pm.

Warboys

Warboys Parish Council has invited residents to join them outside St Mary Magdalene Church for the lighting ceremony at 9:45pm.

A service of thanksgiving will begin in the church at 8:15pm, followed by refreshments and the start of the ceremony at 9:35pm.

Buckden

Buckden Parish Council has organised a lighting ceremony at the recreation ground outside the village club.

Proceedings will begin at 9:30pm with blessings, a proclamation, and performances from members of Angel Voices and others before the lighting at 9:45pm.

Holywell-cum-Needingworth

Holywell-cum-Needingworth Parish Council has organised a day of celebrations starting at 5:30pm from the Needingworth village hall playing fields on Overcote Lane for a children's disco, face painting, street food and more.

The beacon will be lit at 9:45pm, and guests are invited to stay for a disco afterwards until 11:00pm.

Leighton Bromswold

Residents and guests are invited to join in for a lighting ceremony at St Mary's Church from 9:15 to enjoy nibbles, prosecco and wine before the beacon is lit at 9:47pm.

The beacon will be lit from the top of the church tower.

Eltisley



