Glenn Adamson as Strat, Martha Kirby as Raven and the Bat Out Of Hell cast - Credit: Chris Davis Studio

Bringing to life the legendary hits of Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf, 'Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical' - at Milton Keynes Theatre until June 25 - is full of electrifying performances.

Parental guidance is certainly advised, but those who are already familiar with the musical's rock classics will understand why.

Set in a dystopian future where a rebellious young girl longs to be one of The Lost outcasts rather than having to abide by her family’s mundane values (even though her sex-obsessed parents long to be youthful), the action on stage is frantic and fast-paced from the off.

And the energy remains revved up at all times thanks to tireless actors who really give it their all: Glenn Adamson is a natural, compelling showman as protagonist Strat, while Martha Kirby plays Raven perfectly.

Rob Fowler as Falco and Sharon Sexton as Sloane in Bat Out of Hell The Musical - Credit: Chris Davis Studio

They and the wider cast deliver countless stunning vocal performances - the range showcased on 'All Coming Back To Me Now' is exceptional while 'Objects in the Rear View Mirror May Appear Closer Than They Are' is touching and poignant.

Sporting spectacular costumes (including a lot of leather and sequin-covered sparkly trousers), the characters are full-on yet entirely believable; animated so much that you know who the power players are.

There is also impeccable dance choreography and an intense level of physicality throughout; even though the set pieces are rather lengthy - a fitting homage to Meat Loaf’s original songs - they don't put a foot out of place.

Another aspect of the production that really stands out is how impressive the special effects are - ranging from pyrotechnics with flames leaping out of tyres and confetti explosions made to look like glass shattering and metal breaking.

It’s all extremely effective, as is the live handheld video camera; another innovative element of the show.

Although it's essentially a romance-focused musical, there are comedic moments interspersed throughout the show as well; a particular highlight being when the fourth wall is broken unexpectedly - it really catches the audience off-guard and, very literally, adds another dimension.

Overall, 'Bat Out of Hell' is a thrilling melting pot of show-stopping performances - an essential musical for rock fans.

Book tickets online.