The SME Awards celebrate the success stories of one of the most important sectors in the UK economy. The awards are based on merit, not the number of votes received, ensuring that winners are rewarded based on their

excellence, the quality of their products and their dedication to service.

This represents a fantastic achievement for Constellations, which was established only three years ago.

CEO Zoe Langner said: "We are absolutely delighted to receive this award. It is recognition for all our hard work and especially to our students for their accomplishments."

Constellations offers classes to established dancers who are looking for advanced training in technique. They take dance training very seriously and look to provide all round skills in technique and performance. These skills allow

students to compete at a high level and they compete regularly at events around the UK and always place highly in competitions.

Constellations is always looking for dancers who want to take their training to the next level and move into competitive dance. To see what they do, you can follow them on Facebook or Instagram. For further information,

email: info@constellationsdancecompany.com.