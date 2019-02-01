The best-selling writer brings his show, entitled Tales from The Last Days of August and The Butterfly Effect to the Cambridge Corn Exchange on May 6.

Ronson will recount his adventures in the porn world - based on his podcast of the same name.

It’ll be a mysterious, funny, sad tale about porn, kindness, violence, bad thoughts, and the wonders of remaining curious.

There will be new stories, never before heard audio, some strange (PG rated) bespoke porn film clips, and maybe some special guests too.

His non-fiction books include So You’ve Been Publicly Shamed, The Psychopath Test and The Men Who Stare At Goats.

All have been international and/or New York Times best-sellers, translated into more than 30 languages, and his two TED talks have been watched 15 million times.

In the US, Ronson is a regular contributor to several publications.

In the UK he writes for The Guardian and has written documentaries, including Stanley Kubrick’s Boxes, The Secret Rulers of the World.

Tickets from the box office on: 01223 357851.