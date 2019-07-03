The exhibition is part of the Cambridge Open Studios month.

Karen's acrylic and mixed media paintings will be on display in the gallery and she will be present on site each weekend to meet visitors to the exhibition. Karen will also be singing as part of the band Karen Macwhinnie and Friends on July 14. Karen is a member of the Cambridge Drawing Society and has exhibited across the UK, twice winning best of 20 in show at the annual Coax Exhibition in Cambridgeshire.

You may also want to watch:

Her work comes from her love of nature, particularly water; she loves earthy colours, texture and abstraction and often includes figurative elements in her paintings and prints.