Dave Poile, founder of the Little Gransden Air and Car Show, said they had been offered the chance to host the Flying Tigers parachute team but that the opportunity had come after they had allocated all their budgets - meaning they would miss out unless a sponsor came forward.

He estimated that it would cost less than £2,000 to fund the Flying Tigers' display and special VIP tickets would be given to the sponsor.

All eyes will be skyward for the show, which takes place at Little Gransden airfield on August 25.

Dave said: "There will be a flying display of four hours and more than 300 classic and prestige cars, together with military vehicles.

"There will be 25-30 Ford Mustang cars - they wanted to bring 100 and we had to tell them they couldn't do that because there wouldn't be room for anyone else."

A Mustang aircraft, Miss Helen, is scheduled to take part in the event, together with the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight's Dakota painted in D-Day markings, a Sea Fury operated by the Norwegian Spitfire Foundation and the Red Sparrows Chipmunk display team.

Little Gransden's aerobatic star Mark Jefferies will be flying, solo and with the Global Stars team. Little and Large, a display by a full-sized Extra aircraft and a radio-controlled nearly half-sized model of it are also on the bill, along with two rare Spartans and the B-17 Flying Fortress Sally B.

Dave said the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings would be marked with flights by a Mustang and three Piper Grasshoppers in D-Day markings.

The event has been running for nearly 30 years and has raised around £340,000 for charity, most of which goes to the BBC Children in Need appeal.

Dave is crossing his fingers for good weather after rain hit last year's show, restricting them to just five aerial performances.

Tickets are available from www.littlegransdenshow.co.uk, Premier Travel in St Neots and Royston and the farm shop in Potton Road, Gamlingay.