A magical state of inner focus, when your subconscious mind controls your body and your beliefs.

RARE Productions presents an evening with Martyn Williams, master hypnotist, in support of Cancer Research UK and the Village Defibrillator Fund, plus support band, The Jonny Smith Trio, at Hemingford Abbots Village Hall on November 23 at 7.45pm.

Tickets are £15 from the Axe and Compass pub, in Hemingford Abbots and the village shop, in Hemingford Grey.

Martyn Williams was born in Stepney in the swinging 60's, he is the youngest of five children and started his professional career as an entertainer, at the age of 14, working in pubs and clubs across east London.

At 14, Martyn was one of the youngest Karate black belt holders in the Commonwealth, then at 16 he turned professional as a stand-up comedian.

Until at the age of 18, Martyn met someone who would change his life forever - a hypnotist called Edwin Heath who taught him the arts of hypnotism.

Performing more than 250 shows a year, you will always find him one of Britain's busiest entertainers having worked alongside many celebrities.

Respected by his peers, Martyn is the co-founding managing director of the Dynamic Hypnosis Organisation and in 2005 obtained a PHd in clinical hypnosis.