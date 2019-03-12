This new stage adaption from Side to Side features Susie Blake as Miss Marple and Simon Shepherd as chief inspector Craddock.

When a film crew arrives at the village where Miss Marple is recuperating after an injury, she begins to feel out of place in a world that is changing fast. Until a mysterious death occurs calling into question everyone’s past. Everyone’s version of events is different, can Miss Marple unravel the tangle of lies?

Susie Blake is best known for her role as Hilary Nicholson in Mrs Brown’s Boys, Bev Unwin in Coronation Street and The Continuity Announcer in Victoria Wood As Seen on TV. She has also worked extensively on stage.

Performances are at 7.45pm, with matinees at 2.30pm on Thursday and Saturday. Tickets start at £20 and are available from the box office on:

01223 503333 or online: www.cambridgeartstheatre.com.

Running time: two hours and 25 minutes, including an interval