The International Tour Show, of comedy routines and sketches written and performed by Cambridge students, is at the ADC,the student theatre in Cambridge.

The show will later tour, including this year's Edinburgh Festival.

This year's show centres on the absurdities of life on planet earth. A cast of five from another planet visiting a museum exhibit call The Earth.

The show opens with the curator opening his museum. There is then a rapid journey through human history including favourite pop songs, a speech by an air hostess (now called cabin crew) and a sketch about an over-observational detective. 7.45pm.

Matinees June 15 and 22 at 2.30pm. (No show Sunday, June 16). Tickets for Monday-Thursday, £14/£11, and Friday/Saturday £15/£12 from 01223 300085 or adctheatre.com.