Proceeds from the event will be going to towards the St Andrew's Church Fabric Fund, which helps with essential repairs to the building.

There will be a wide variety of gardens for visitors, including old established gardens as well as newly landscaped ones and smaller ones which have undergone changes and makeovers over the last two years.

Visitors can enjoy vibrant displays of vegetables, flowers, trees, plants in some beautiful scenic locations.

The hub of the event will be Abbots Ripton Primary School where visitors will be able to pick up a passport to gain entry to the gardens. Tea and coffee and cakes will be available and there will be live music along the way.

The event also includes a plant stall and raffle tickets and there are good parking facilities and toilets.

St Andrew's Church will be open over the weekend and members of the public are invited to visit the Wizard of Oz themed flower festival inside the church.

"Many residents will be putting in an extraordinary amount of work to get their gardens looking their best, but we will be at the mercy of the weather so are keeping our fingers crossed," said Pamela Simpson from the Open Gardens committee.

INFO: Passports are available at Abbots Ripton Primary School, in Wennington Road, and the cost is £7 for adults, children are free. Parking is available at the school.