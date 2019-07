Across the festival dates of August 15 - 18, internationally recognised groups will rub shoulders with up and coming artists playing on more than six stages. The music will range from live jazz concerts, to funk, soul, electronica, hip-hop and house.

American jazz saxophonist Gary Bartz will perform alongside singer Dwight Trible and rapper Saul Williams.

"Gary is an artist from the golden age of jazz who hasn't really had the recognition he deserves," said festival founder and BBC Radio 6 DJ Gilles Peterson.

Other live groups will include dubstep collaboration Mala & The Outlook Orchestra, described by as "a glorious symphonic soundclash."

The lineup also features Wojtek Mazolewski Quintet with Urszula Dudziak.

"These guys are going to be mad. They're from Poland and play down tempo music with Urzula making all these wild noises from her mouth, added Gilles."

From the DJ sets, he particularly recommends American DJ and record producer Theo Parrish, and French DJ Francois K, often referred to as one of the forefathers of house music. From among the younger artists, he is especially looking forward to Skinny Pelembe, an artist from Doncaster who plays an eclectic style of music. He was discovered in 2018 by Gille's Future Bubblers programme, a partnership with Arts Council England to support new artists.

Gilles created the festival to champion all elements of British club culture.

"I wanted to put something less obvious on festival menus," he said.

He said he realised there was a growing audience for a genre of music that was previously considered underground. Last year, at Field Day Festival in London, he saw for himself how mainstream avant-garde DJ culture had become.

"There was about 7,000 people dancing around to artists like Sons Of Kemet and KOKOROKO. I want to celebrate this in a fantastic site not that far out of London."

We Out Here festival will unfold near the site of Secret Garden Party festival, in the old grounds of the Georgian farmhouse, Abbots Ripton Hall. With landscaped parkland, lakes and follies, it is set to be a breath-taking setting for the music and merriment.

