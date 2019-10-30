Eynesbury Rovers Football Club is hosting an event at Hall Road, Eynesbury, on Sunday, November 3. Gates open at 5pm and there will be a barbecue, children's fair, and a bar alongside the fireworks display which will start at 6.30pm. Tickets will be available on the gate, with prices set at £10 for a family (2 adults & 2 children) tickets are £5 for adults and £3 for children/concessions.

Kimbolton Castle Fireworks will take place on Friday, November 1. Gates open at 5:45pm and the festivities will include a fun fair, food concessions and a licensed bar. There will also be a live music stage, featuring The Alice Band. Entry is on payment at the gate. Adult admission is £12.50, with children under 16 going free. Free parking is also available.

Hemingford at the Big Field site on London Road, St Ives, on Saturday, November 2. Gates open at 5pm, with a bonfire starting at 5:30pm and the fireworks display set for 6:30pm. There will also be traditional fairground rides and food stalls. There will be free on-site parking and entry at the gate is £7.50, with under-16s going free when accompanied by an adult.

The Godmanchester Community Association Fireworks Extravaganza is on November 5

The event is taking place at Godmanchester Rovers, in Bearscroft Lane. Gates open 6.15pm, bonfire at 7pm and fireworks at 7.30pm. Advance tickets (cash only) are £4 for adults and children are £1.50 from the following venues: Gatehouse Estates, Godmanchester schools, The

Grand Piano Cafe, Bellman's and Stanjay. They are also available on the gate (cash only) tickets are £5 and £2.50.

Huntingdon - at the Riverside Park, in Huntingdon, on October 31. Oxmoor Community Action group is holding a free Hallowe'en and fireworks event. Gates open at 5.30pm; prizes at 6.30pm, display at 7.30pm. Visitors can enjoy funfair rides and hot food.

Alconbury - there is an event at the sports and social club in Great North Road, in Alconbury, on November 1. The gates open at 7pm.

Bluntisham Fireworks at Mehew's Field, Wood End, Bluntisham, on November 2. Gates open at 5.30pm, bonfire lit at 6pm and fireworks at 6.45pm. Tickets £7 (group of four £24) from the BP Garage, in Bluntisham, or £8 on gate.