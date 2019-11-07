The Family-friendly event will be held on Market Hill this weekend (November 9 and 10) 9th

The St Ives Festive Market will incorporate stalls from the World Village Market which brings a festival feel featuring international street cuisine, artisan grocery foods and ethically traded, handmade crafts, clothing, jewellery and accessories in an eclectic mix.

Visitors will have the opportunity to discover an array of unusual items from around the world ranging from Italian clothing to Indian rugs, in addition to stalls selling items produced locally.

Paul Kennedy, Director of Zoom Events, which organises the market said: "We are looking forward to making a second visit to St Ives in 2019 with a seasonal festive market. Our market will include traditional to more unusual artisan groceries, street foods and gift ideas for all the family."

Award-winning flavoured waxed cheese truckles, French macarons, Spanish and French Saucisson, olives, baklava and Turkish Delight are just some of the handmade groceries shoppers will be able to stock up with at the market.

International street foods will be available from a street food court along with mulled wine and hot toddies from the Famous Last Stand bar for those who fancy a little tipple.

The St Ives Festive Market will bring around 20 stalls to the centre of town. Free to enter, the event will be open on Saturday November 9 from 9am to 6pm and Sunday November 10 from 12pm to 5pm.

The market will not open until 12pm on Sunday with respect to Remembrance Sunday