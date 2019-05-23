The event has been organised to mark the 50th anniversary of the centre and visitors will be able to try out a range of activities, including climbing, canoeing, archery and sailing. All sessions will cost £4 per person for a 30-minutes slot and there is no booking required. Refreshments will be served throughout the day and this includes a hog roast, barbecue, afternoon tea and ice creams. The Grafham Water residential centre was officially opened on July 17, 1969 by the then parliamentary under secretary for education and science, Denis Howell. The reservoir had been opened by the Duke of Edinburgh three years earlier who said at the time: