Members old and new at the Huntingdon Youth Theatre (HYT) are invited to come together this week for the group's momentous 25th anniversary.

A party will be held at the Commemoration Hall in Huntingdon on Saturday, April 23, with all ex-members urged to join in with the fun.

Leaders at HYT, Dominic Whitehead and Beryl-Anne Whitehead, said: "We would love for any members and leaders, past or present, to join us to celebrate. We're looking forward to a lovely reunion and catching up with familiar faces."

HYT first opened its doors on January 27, 1997, and after lots of shows and over 400 members later, the group are looking forward to celebrating and marking the occasion.

There is a licensed bar in the hall and food and music for all the attendees to enjoy at the informal event from 7:30 pm.

Attendance is strictly limited to members and leaders past and present who can drop in for a drink or come for the whole evening.







