The 15 year-old talent has impressed for the local club at senior level in the Cambs & Hunts Premier League in the last two seasons.

Jefferies will continue to feature for Eaton Socon, who he has helped to back-to-back third positions in Whiting & Partners Division One, the next summer on Saturdays while also playing Academy games for Northants.

Jefferies said: "I'm chuffed to have been offered an Academy place after playing for Northants across several different age groups in the last two years and managing some decent performances.

"I'm not one for setting goals or targets. I'll just carry on training hard and enjoying my cricket. Hopefully the rest will take care of itself."

Jefferies first joined Eaton Socon at the age of seven and has made terrific progress ever since. He has already hit three half-centuries at first XI level with a top score of 81 last summer.

You may also want to watch:

He represented Huntingdonshire at a number of age groups before moving across to the Northamptonshire system.

Jefferies also played for the Midlands in the Bunbury Festival - a competition which attracts the best 15 year-old players in the country - last summer.

His father Paul said: "Olly has worked really hard to this point and appreciates the Academy is another step up in terms of commitment and workload, but he is up for the challenge.

"He is very fortunate to be at a club like Eaton Socon where there has been terrific backing and support from everyone he has played with from an early age."

Graeme Duff, who is responsible for coaching many of the Eaton Socon junior prospects, recently received an England and Wales Cricket Board award.

Club chairman Rob Ashwell and fellow junior coach Matt Taylor are previous recipients of the accolade which recognises excellent service to the junior game.