Plenty of tickets have been sold for the St Ives Angling Society River and Houghton and Wyton Angling Clubs, with the River Great Ouse offering some great fishing for perch, roach, skimmer bream and many other species.

It is also seen as a great place to introduce young anglers to fishing for the first time.

Jake Sellens has been following in dad Paul’s footsteps last week, forcing him to take him fishing at his local syndicate every day.

And over the course of the week he managed to land over 20 carp between 3lb and 13lb, also catching hundreds of lovely rudd while he was waiting for a carp to bite.

Harry Stirling enjoyed a 48-hour session over at East Delph Lakes and bagged himself a beautiful 24lb 2oz mirror carp.

Using an adjustable zig rig for the first time proved to be the winning method for Stirling on the day.

A spokesman from St Ives Tackle said: “Once again, we have been inundated with catch reports again with far too many to include! It really is great to see so many people out enjoying the countryside whilst doing some fishing with the family.

“We are now open to the public to come in and browse with social distancing guidelines in place. It has been great to see all our customers face to face again and we thank everyone for their support in these difficult times.

“Hopefully, we continue to see many anglers smiling again with their latest catches!”

*Mark Dickerson enjoyed a happy birthday with success at the Angler Open Cup on Sunday.

Dickerson came out on top in the overall standings with 9lb 0oz to claim the trophy and £50 treasurers bonus to be used at random matches.

S Curtis (7lb 11oz) was second and A Leathers (7lb 10oz) took third place as a total of 19 anglers competed at the River Great Ouse, Osiers, Riverside Park and Treasure Island, St Neots.

And section winners included K Carne (3lb 9oz, Treasure Island), C Walking (1lb 13oz, Riverside Park) and S Mobbs (3lb 8oz, Osiers).

Wilden Res hosts the CoarseNCarp match on Sunday (June 28).

