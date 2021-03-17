Promotion still on the cards for some even though women's football pyramid curtailed

Published: 3:06 PM March 17, 2021

The women's footballing pyramid has officially called a halt to the current season but that is not necessarily the end of promotion dreams for some.

The FA considered feedback submitted by leagues and clubs as well as the information set out in the government roadmap before deciding to curtail the campaign and end league fixtures between steps three and six.

They added that there would be no promotion and relegation between these tiers, based on league position, and no promotion up to step two or down to step seven.

However, they have made a recommendation for "an alternative club movement process".

Oaklands Wolves and Colney Heath will have to wait and see if they are promoted. - Credit: JAMES LATTER

Any clubs seeking promotion from step seven, which is Division One of the Beds & Herts Women's Football League, the Cambridgeshire WCFL and others, can still apply to be part of the promotion pool, with the application deadline extended to May 1.

The same deadline applies for any club wishing to apply for voluntary relegation.

The recommendation though is for "upward club movement, via application, and based on set criteria".

In a statement the FA said: "Further feedback on this will be sought from clubs at tiers three to six before details of the process are confirmed but it's hoped that facilitating club movement will support the stability and integrity of the pyramid following the disruption to the last two seasons.

"This is likely to result in expanded divisions at [those] tiers for the 2021-22 season, something which leagues have indicated they could accommodate."

The women’s football board will now present their recommendation to the FA for ratification on the decision to curtail the season, and to the FA Council on the recommendation for upward club movement via application, with consideration of further club feedback.

Further detail on these decisions will be communicated to leagues and clubs when they are available.

Stevenage will remain in Women's National League Division One South East. - Credit: Archant

Steps three to six includes the Eastern Region Women's Football League, home of Colney Heath, Royston Town and St Ives as well as the Women's National League where Stevenage ply their trade.

Clubs and leagues have also been encouraged by the FA "to provide playing opportunities over the coming months by organising alternative fixtures".

Some, like the Beds & Herts will run a cup competition in April and May.