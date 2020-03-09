Winhills Primary Academy pupils try their hand at lacrosse. Picture: SUBMITTED Winhills Primary Academy pupils try their hand at lacrosse. Picture: SUBMITTED

Thomas Chalklen, the president of the Cambridge University Lacrosse Cub, introduced children in Year 5 and 6 at Winhills Primary Academy to the sport.

And it proved so popular that the school have purchased their own equipment to provide further lacrosse opportunities as part of their curriculum.

You may also want to watch:

Headteacher John Turner said: "The children loved every minute of it and had smiles on their faces throughout.

"We are very thankful to Thomas for coming to visit us and the children cannot wait to try our new lacrosse equipment out."

The taster session was organised with the help of the Hunts School Sports Partnership.