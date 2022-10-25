St Ives swimmer wins three medals at Down Syndrome World Swimming Championships
- Credit: Joh Sydenham
William Roberts is celebrating the fantastic achievement of winning three medals for Team GB at the 10th Down Syndrome World Swimming Championships.
William, part of the St Ives Swimming Club (SISC), travelled to Albufeira in Portugal last week and raced "superbly well" to win two bronze medals and one silver medal.
The silver medal was achieved in the 4x200m relay, with William's leg a personal best.
The bronze medals were won in the 4x100m freestyle relay and 4x50m relay, which was the last race of the competition.
The head coach at St Ives Swimming Club, Andy Hunter, said: "This is a fantastic achievement for William, Team GB and his parents. SISC are hugely proud of William’s achievements."
William also achieved a personal best 100m backstroke time, placing him 9th in the world.
Twenty-three countries and 163 swimmers participated in the championships, with Team GB prevailing as the winning team.
Team GB collected 50 medals; 18 gold, 22 silver and 10 bronze in a very successful outing, with William playing a pivotal role.