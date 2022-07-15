Papworth Everard's Will Hipwell takes gold at boccia World Cup

Will Hipwell with GB team-mate Claire Taggart after winning gold in the world cup team event. - Credit: GB BOCCIA

Papworth Everard's Olympic hero is at it again with a win in the boccia World Cup.

Will Hipwell, who was part of the GB squad in the Tokyo 2020 Games, took the BC1/2 team gold medal in Povoa, Portugal, alongside David Smith OBE.

And he has now set his sights on the World Championship in December.

He said: "It was a brilliant performance by the team. Prior to the tournament, we said we wanted to be brave with our decision-making and throughout the tournament, we all took on some really brave shots.

"Going into the final, I’d been struggling to find the pace and consistency required for my lay up shots. But during the final, I found that level which helped us achieve the victory.

“To win the final was the most fantastic and happy feeling I’ve ever felt on a boccia court.”

The achievement is set to help lift the British BC1/2 Team’s world ranking ahead of the World Championships in Brazil in December.