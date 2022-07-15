Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > Sport

Papworth Everard's Will Hipwell takes gold at boccia World Cup

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 2:43 PM July 15, 2022
Will Hipwell with GB team-mate Claire Taggart after winning gold in the world cup team event.

Will Hipwell with GB team-mate Claire Taggart after winning gold in the world cup team event. - Credit: GB BOCCIA

Papworth Everard's Olympic hero is at it again with a win in the boccia World Cup.

Will Hipwell, who was part of the GB squad in the Tokyo 2020 Games, took the BC1/2 team gold medal in Povoa, Portugal, alongside David Smith OBE.

And he has now set his sights on the World Championship in December.

He said: "It was a brilliant performance by the team. Prior to the tournament, we said we wanted to be brave with our decision-making and throughout the tournament, we all took on some really brave shots.

"Going into the final, I’d been struggling to find the pace and consistency required for my lay up shots. But during the final, I found that level which helped us achieve the victory.

“To win the final was the most fantastic and happy feeling I’ve ever felt on a boccia court.”

The achievement is set to help lift the British BC1/2 Team’s world ranking ahead of the World Championships in Brazil in December.

Huntingdon News

Don't Miss

Flying ants

What you need to know about flying ant day

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Lawrence King, who was sent to prison after breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order just three days after he received it

Huntingdon Magistrates' Court

Jail for shoplifter who stole £20 of cheese and ham from Cambridge Co-op

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Record crowds supported Dinosaur event in Huntingdon town centre on Saturday.

Gallery

Dinosaur event in Huntingdon brought record crowds to the town centre

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
The staff team at St Neots Windows and Conservatories in Eaton Socon.

St Neots Windows celebrate 25 years of trading

Alexander Gilham

person