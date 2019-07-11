Ben Rowbotham at the crease for Huntingdon & District in their win at Blunham. Picture: MARTYN ROWBOTHAM Ben Rowbotham at the crease for Huntingdon & District in their win at Blunham. Picture: MARTYN ROWBOTHAM

Navid Ahmed's men had to wait until the final weekend of June to taste Cambs & Hunts Premier League success for the first time.

Then, last Saturday, another victory quickly followed as they took the spoils at Blunham by 27 runs in Whiting & Partners Division Two.

Huntingdon & District reached 197-6 from 48 overs with openers Andrew Wright (45) and Sheraz Ali (30) setting them off to an excellent start. Steve Marsh (28no) and Andrew Critchley (24) also added valuable runs to what proved to be a match-winning total.

Overseas ace Alec Yardley then ripped through the top-order to claim 3-40 and leave Blunham in trouble before captain Ahmed took apart the tail to finish with identical figures.

Sheraz Ali hit 30 to help Huntingdon & District to success at Blunham. Picture: MARTYN ROWBOTHAM Sheraz Ali hit 30 to help Huntingdon & District to success at Blunham. Picture: MARTYN ROWBOTHAM

Jahanzib Khan also chipped in with 2-26 as Huntingdon & District sent the hosts packing for 170 to give their survival hopes another major boost.

Young prospect Ben Rowbotham was praised for an excellent display of wicket-keeping which included taking three catches.

Captain Ahmed said: "It's always a tough game at Blunham and we're delighted to come away with our second win on the bounce.

"The confidence of the players is up and we'll keep working hard to win as many games as we can for the rest of the season."

Waresley benefitted from a terrific start and survived a thrilling finish when continuing their Whiting & Partners Division Two charge last Saturday.

They saw off fellow locals Kimbolton by four runs in a rain-affected clash to stretch their winning run to four games.

Simon Donald (61) and Angus Flint (54) provided a perfect start for Waresley with a 121-run opening stand in a game which provided plenty of excitement interrupted by a fair few stoppages.

But wickets then fell at regular intervals, with Waresley reaching 190-9 in an innings shortened to 35 overs as Kimbolton bowlers Chris Gilthorpe and Hewa Atapattu claimed three victims apiece.

Waresley looked set to cruise to victory when reducing Kimbolton to 67-5 in reply with early braces for Jamie Baker (who got rid of dangerous South African ace Abel Mokhuane for a duck) and Tim Mulholland, but the visitors dug in to come tantalisingly close to their revised target of 164 from 30 overs.

Some big hitting from Atapattu (who whacked a boundary-laden 68 off just 66 balls) was the major reason for that, but Kimbolton eventually finished just short on 159-9.

Ryan Paffett starred with 84 as Huntingdon & District earned Rutland League success last Sunday.

They triumphed by 35 runs at Newborough in Division Two when successfully defending a score of 161.

Jacob Young (3-19) and Adnan Hafiz (3-36) both enjoyed success with the ball.