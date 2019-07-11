Navid Ahmed's men had to wait until the final weekend of June to taste Cambs & Hunts Premier League success for the first time. Then, last Saturday, another victory quickly followed as they took the spoils at Blunham by 27 runs in Whiting & Partners Division Two. Huntingdon & District reached 197-6 from 48 overs with openers Andrew Wright (45) and Sheraz Ali (30) setting them off to an excellent start. Steve Marsh (28no) and Andrew Critchley (24) also added valuable runs to what proved to be a match-winning total. Overseas ace Alec Yardley then ripped through the top-order to claim 3-40 and leave Blunham in trouble before captain Ahmed took apart the tail to finish with identical figures. Jahanzib Khan also chipped in with 2-26 as Huntingdon & District sent the hosts packing for 170 to give their survival hopes another major boost. Young prospect Ben Rowbotham was praised for an excellent display of wicket-keeping which included taking three catches. Captain Ahmed said: