Slow starts with the bat leave Waresley to pay the price

Published: 9:44 AM June 8, 2021

Waresley lost to both Kimbolton and Letchworth on a humid weekend. - Credit: BEN BIRCHALL/PA

Respectability was added late on but Waresley suffered defeat in their latest Cambs & Hunts Premier League match - losing by 33 runs at home to Kimbolton.

They did well to restrict them to 171-8 off their 50 overs, Fraser Hutton top scoring for the visitors with 33 while for Waresley, Richie Ellingham was the pick of the bowlers with 3-34, slightly ahead of Nigel Buckingham-Jones with 2-33.

But a shaky start in reply paved the way for the final outcome with the hosts never able to recover.

Simon Donald and Laurence Frederick both made 22 but fine bowling from Stavone Gabriel (3-33), Lee Ingram (2-32) and Martin Moore (2-29) reduced the score to 87-8.

Jamie Baker (23) and Richie Ellingham (14) edged Waresley towards the total but their innings ended in the 45th over.

There was another fine game on Sunday with encouraging displays from the youngsters, even in defeat to Letchworth.

They rattled up an impressive 236-6, mainly thanks to a 112-run partnership between Jonny Harris (83) and George Denman (70)., but the bowlers stuck to their task well in the humid conditions, Rod Kerr taking 1-26, Corey Fox 1-48 and Mark Lowten 2-24.

Ben Barrett also claimed a wicket.

Waresley again started slow with the bat but Jim Keys (26) hung around for a while before the in-form Ben Irish batted for 40 overs and hit seven fours in his 86.

He and Rod Kerr added 40 for the eighth wicket and the game finished with the hosts 166-9, 70 runs short.