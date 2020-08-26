The visitors started quickly, reducing Waresley to 54-7, and although Rob Lowin and Samuel Johnson did stabilise the innings somewhat, they were all out for 97.

Old Leysians started their pursuit just as quickly and although there were three wickets for Lowin, the target was reached in the 19th over.

The seconds though won away at Little Shelford.

The home side made 152 with three wickets each for Nick Irish, Peter Colebrook and Ben Barrett and in reply partnerships between Jamie Fensome and Will Paul and then Paul and Jim Keys gave them a good start.

A flurry of wickets briefly put a spoke in the wheels but Jones (24*) and Keys (61*) saw them to a comfortable five-wicket win.

Three wickets for Lucy Barrett and Luke Lowten helped the Sunday side hold Longstanton to 139-8 before heavy rain prevented any further play.