Waresley do enough in defeat to champions to ensure survival

Waresley ensured survival in Cambs & Hunts Premier League Division Two during their defeat against champions Blunham.

Rob Lowin (4-38) and Ashwin Reddy (2-51) had most success with the ball as Blunham were dismissed for 229.

Dominic Ashcroft-Walker, David Naylor and Nigel Buckingham-Jones took a wicket apiece, but Waresley's response never really got going.

Dom Farr top scored with 35, while Lowin (26), Ben Irish (18) and James Petzer (13 not out) also made starts as they were dismissed for 133 and fell to a 96-run loss.

But the 11 bonus points gained, and Foxton Granta's loss to Saffron Walden, means they retain their status for 2023.

The seconds reached 128-6 at Hunts League Division Three rivals Burghley Park, as Luke Lowten (15), Steve Slater (24) and Jim Keys (43) made starts.

And Richard Jerman hit an unbeaten 60 off 45 balls, with 13 fours, to lift them to 206-9 after support from Ava Kemp, Mark Lowten and Rod Kerr, who added 55 for the ninth wicket.

Park raced to 76-1 before being pegged back by Keys (1-12), Jerman (2-28), Slater (3-23), Morgan Perkins (1-14), Mark Lowten (1-37) and Kemp (2-11).

Ava Kemp in bowling action for Waresley - Credit: Waresley CC

And they were eventually dismissed for 156 as Waresley celebrated, with the chance to finish in fifth place.

The Sunday XI thumped Offley & Stopsley by 177 runs after an unbeaten century from captain Irish.

Luke Lowten fell early, but Callum West (36) defied an infected tooth to add 98 with Irish, who hit a six and 19 fours in his 128 off 147 balls.

Irish took his tally to 1115 runs with his third century of the season and put on unbroken 124 with Jim Keys (51 not out), who hit nine fours as they closed on 242-2.

The youthful bowling attack of James Petzer, Fraser Fox, Lucy Barnett and John Kendall ran through the Offley & Stopsley batting to dismiss them for just 65 in the 19th over, leaving Waresley 27 points clear of Queens Park Bedford in second place with one match left.