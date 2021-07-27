Waresley easy like a Sunday morning even if Saturday is not alright
- Credit: WARESLEY CC
Waresley suffered a four-wicket defeat despite a late fightback against Cambs & Hunts Premier League Division Two leaders Blunham.
They were dismissed for 158 in the 45th over, the main contributions coming from in-form Joe Barrett (52) and Sam Johnson (25).
The visitors' response started in emphatic style with 71 for the first wicket but a middle-order wobble led by Dom Farr (4-32) and Laurence Frederick (2-33) took them from 125-2 to 138-6.
That though was as good as it got for the hosts.
The following day was much better though as Waresley's Sunday side won for the first time this season, beating Southill Park by 17 runs.
They made 220-2 in their 40 overs with Johnson hitting 11 fours and a six in his 102 and Ben Irish remaining unbeaten for 64, the pair putting on 156 for the second wicket.
Southill Park stayed in the hunt for much of the game but Barrett (3-31), James Buss (3-40), Jim Keys (1-18), James Petzer (1-20) and Ben Barrett (1-25) kept chipping away with wickets as the visitors ended on 203-9.
