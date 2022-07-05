Waresley claim thrilling win over Kimbolton rivals

Waresley and Kimbolton players leave the field after their Cambs & Hunts Premier League clash - Credit: Waresley CC

Waresley came out on top after a thrilling contest with against old rivals Kimbolton in Cambs & Hunts Premier League Division Two on Saturday.

Put into bat, they saw Paddy Parsons (34) and Ben Irish (12) put on 57 in less than 11 overs, before Kimbolton made the breakthrough.

Chris Gilthorpe, Mark Roberts and veteran Martin Moore had success as the hosts slipped to 74-5 from 23 overs, with Jamie Baker and Rob Lowin dismissed to make it 111-7.

But Ashwin Reddy (48 not out) and Dominic Ascroft-Walker (47) swung the game back towards Waresley with a superb 78-run partnership in 10 overs, combining for three sixes and nine fours.

And that helped lift the total to 197-9 from 50 overs, as Moore finished with 3-15 from his 10-over spell.

Kimbolton lost two early wickets to Nigel Buckingham-Jones and Lowin, but James Gould (45) and Heinrich Dippenaar (12) took them to 73-2 in less than nine overs.

And the game see-sawed after that, with anything middled flying to the boundary and wickets falling in clusters.

Isaac Clarke hit 45 off 31 balls, as Lee Ingram took 46 deliveries to score an undefeated 19, but Buckingham-Jones (3-39), Baker (2-28) and Ashwin-Reddy (3-37) kept their heads to seal a 17-run Waresley win.

Kimbolton had won May's meeting by the same margin and this latest contest was played in great spirit again, with Waresley set to visit Sawston & Babraham on Saturday.

Waresley seconds put up a decent show against the Huntingdon Alliance for Indians, but came off second best in their Hunts League Division Three clash.

Having seen two members of their squad test positive for Covid, they gave Elliot Mansell his senior debut after missing out a week earlier when their opponents conceded.

But an accident on the A1 led to a delayed start and Waresely had to rearrange their batting order after being put in by the home side.

John Kendall and Jim Keys (34) put on 67 for the second wicket, while Steve Slater (10), Marc Petzer (22) and Jamie Fensome (20) all made starts.

Kendall hit a six and four fours in his 56 from 94 balls, but Waresley subsided from 160-5 to 164 all out in the penultimate over as the Alliance used nine different bowlers.

The hosts wasted no time in chasing their target, hitting three sixes and 23 fours to seal victory in just 20 overs, despite losing five wickets.

Keys (3-45) was the pick of the Waresley bowling, as Fraser Fox and Slater claimed the other wickets to fall ahead of a home date with Upwood this weekend.