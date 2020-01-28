St Ives Ladies 1sts' goalscorer Ellie Burgess. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT St Ives Ladies 1sts' goalscorer Ellie Burgess. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT

Eleanor Pybus hit the only goal as they triumphed at City of Peterborough 2nds to put their Division One North campaign back on track.

St Ives 1sts gained a valuable point in their survival battle at that level when drawing 2-2 with North Norfolk 1sts.

Captain Vicky Leighton put the locals ahead with the only breakthrough of the first half, but St Ives then found themselves behind in the second period before Ellie Burgess hit a late leveller from a short corner.

You may also want to watch:

St Ives 2nds remain rooted to the bottom of the Division Two North-West table after a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Bourne Deeping 1sts which featured a Sally King goal.

Their 3rds fared better in Division Four North-West (South) as Natalie Horner and Charlotte Buttercase struck in a 2-0 win against Royston 2nds, but the 4ths continue to prop up that section after a 9-0 drubbing from Newmarket 2nds.

St Neots 3rds battled out a goalless Division Four North-West (South) draw with Cambridge Nomads 2nds while that club's 4ths were beaten 2-0 at Cambridge South 4ths in Division Five North-West (South).

An Amy Wilkinson goal was not enough to prevent 2-1 reverse for St Neots 5ths at the hands of Bishop's Stortford 6ths in Division Five of the Five Counties Women's League.