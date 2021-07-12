Upwood youngsters and club on the up after county cup triumph
- Credit: UPWOOD CC
There was celebrations for Upwood Cricket Club's youngsters as they claimed a fabulous county cup triumph.
The Huntingdon Road-based club's U13 side were battling Godmanchester in the final and came away with a six-wicket win.
Winning the toss and electing to field, they held their opponents to 93-3.
Bertie Thackray top-scored for Goddy with 29 not out and there was a four from Elliot Ratcliff on his way to 16.
Oli Marsh was the star for Upwood though, claiming 2-15 in his four overs with a run-out accounting for the third wicket.
Marsh opened the reply and bagged a four before heading back to the pavilion and he was followed not long after by George Tuffin and George Buckle, leaving Upwood on 22-3.
Skipper Jacob Milner though was in no mood to leave the crease until he had to and he eventually retired as per the competition rules on 30.
Most Read
- 1 Red Arrows to fly over Cambridgeshire following Wembley flypast for Euro 2020 final
- 2 Protestors demand so-called beagle puppy ‘death camp’ is shut down
- 3 Possible disruption around Huntingdon town centre for roadworks
- 4 ‘Distressed cries’ of beagles fuel animal research unit protest
- 5 18 in police custody from last night, not making it home
- 6 Euro 2020: Huntingdonshire gets ready to cheer on England!
- 7 St Neots-based mechanic scoops top awards
- 8 Three men arrested after break-in at new housing development
- 9 Flash floods cause mayhem in city
- 10 HDC wants more information before making final decision on rail plans
It was then left to Ollie Gaillard (24*) and Sam Andrew (22*) to guide Upwood home.
Hannah McNish bagged 2-21 for Godmanchester while there was one wicket each for Ralf Beaumont and Ellen Lemmon.