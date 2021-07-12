News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Upwood youngsters and club on the up after county cup triumph

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 3:28 PM July 12, 2021
Upwood Cricket Club's U13 team

Upwood Cricket Club's U13 team who became county champions. - Credit: UPWOOD CC

There was celebrations for Upwood Cricket Club's youngsters as they claimed a fabulous county cup triumph.

The Huntingdon Road-based club's U13 side were battling Godmanchester in the final and came away with a six-wicket win.

Winning the toss and electing to field, they held their opponents to 93-3.

Bertie Thackray top-scored for Goddy with 29 not out and there was a four from Elliot Ratcliff on his way to 16.

Oli Marsh was the star for Upwood though, claiming 2-15 in his four overs with a run-out accounting for the third wicket.

Marsh opened the reply and bagged a four before heading back to the pavilion and he was followed not long after by George Tuffin and George Buckle, leaving Upwood on 22-3.

Skipper Jacob Milner though was in no mood to leave the crease until he had to and he eventually retired as per the competition rules on 30.

It was then left to Ollie Gaillard (24*) and Sam Andrew (22*) to guide Upwood home.

Hannah McNish bagged 2-21 for Godmanchester while there was one wicket each for Ralf Beaumont and Ellen Lemmon.

Cricket
Ramsey News

