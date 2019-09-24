The Hunts AC Under 13 Girls team are, from the left, Eliza Mardon, Evie Flockhart and Ella Watson. Picture: SUBMITTED The Hunts AC Under 13 Girls team are, from the left, Eliza Mardon, Evie Flockhart and Ella Watson. Picture: SUBMITTED

A total of 17 club juniors took part in the event based at Crystal Palace National Sports Centre which involved each team member completing the same 3.1km course.

The Under 15 Boys quartet were the most impressive Hunts AC performers as their total time of 43:42.50 earned 10th place from 54 competing teams.

Howard Croft produced a fine opening leg of 10:17.75 - the seventh quickest individual effort in the age group - with Dominic Pauley (11:06.60), Ciaran Burke (11:21.70) and Jacob Preston (10:56.45) completing a fine team effort.

Others Hunts AC results:

Under 13 Girls, 32nd, 41:24.15 (Eliza Mardon 13:37.50, Evie Flockhart 13:46.90, Ella Watson 13:59.75).

Under 13 Boys, 28th, 52:45.40 (Tom Waterworth 13:02.55, Aaron Hawkins 13:23.65, William Crowther 13:36.90, Alasdair Large 12:42.30).

Under 15 Girls, 51st, 41:57.15 (Cerys Davis 14:19.55, Maddie Jones 14:05.30, Caitlan Burke 13:32.30).

Under 17 Women, 27th, 38:33.65 (Olivia Mead 12:39.80, Beatrice Pauley 13:53.60, Ella Robinson 12:00.25).