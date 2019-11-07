And members of the local club produced a number of fine performances at the event in Mansfield.

Hunts AC results

Under 13 Girls (104 teams, 3x2km): 29th, 25.55.05 (Eliza Mardon 8.17.20, Evie Flockhart 8.49.70, Alexandra Braid 8.48.15).

Under 15 Boys (116 teams, 3x2km): 'A' team 21st, 22.17.0 (Howard Croft 7.23.0, Joseph Reindel 7.30.35, Jacob Preston 7.23.75); 'B' team 51st, 23.58.75 (Dominic Pauley 7.24.25, Ryan Howe 8.28.15, Aeden Lydon 8.06.35).

Under 17 Women (70 teams, 3x2.5km): 36th, 32.39.60 (Ella Robinson 9.52.80, Beatrice Pauley 11.56.90, Olivia Mead 10.48.90).

Under 17 Men (85 teams, 3x3km): 75th, 34.37.70 (Dylan Tomaselli 10.54.70, Markus Downhill 12.44.50, Ollie Mills 10.58.60).

Senior Men (190 teams, 4x5km): 122nd 1:30.40.10 (Darren Preston 19.36.0, Peter Downhill 26.26.30, Steve Church 21.20.45, Derek Darnell 23.17.34).

* Sawyer Preston clocked 8.34.50 and Oscar Tomaselli finished in 8.39.60 at Under 13 Boys level but Hunts AC couldn't field a full team in that age bracket.